Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,253,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 372,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 156,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

