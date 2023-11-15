Ieq Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $16,067,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 495,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 385,195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 304,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on TRUE

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.