Ieq Capital LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $29,658,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $5,810,795.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,326,970 shares of company stock worth $24,839,403. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

