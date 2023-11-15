Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

