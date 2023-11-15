Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE NCZ opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

