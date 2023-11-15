Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Sirius XM by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.