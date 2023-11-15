Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 19.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $41,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6,778.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 83,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

