Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.4 %

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Shares of HLI stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.