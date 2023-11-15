Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

