Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

