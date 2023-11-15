HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Steven M. Bradford Sells 21,590 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 21,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $821,067.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HNI stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HNI by 34.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after acquiring an additional 545,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HNI by 27.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HNI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark upped their price objective on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

