Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 346.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

