Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Argus increased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

