Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Richard Henry Linton Sells 37,700 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

TSE GWO opened at C$41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.00. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.22.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

