Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.97 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $496.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

