Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.