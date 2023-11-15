Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,420 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Stock Up 3.1 %

Gentex stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

