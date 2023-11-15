Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

