Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

