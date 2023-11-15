Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $431.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

