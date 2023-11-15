Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

