Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of XMMO opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

