Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 348,768 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,655.3% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,065.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 110,121 shares during the period.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

PBTP stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

