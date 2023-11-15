Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $368,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 370.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $519,894,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

