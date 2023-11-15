Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

FBRT opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

