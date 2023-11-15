Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 452,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 255.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 345.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.