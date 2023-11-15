Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

RWK opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $83.82 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.