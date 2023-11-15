Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,199,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.