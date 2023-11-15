Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $217.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

