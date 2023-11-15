Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,287 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 146.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

