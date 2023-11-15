Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average of $190.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

