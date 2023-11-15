Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $466.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.66 and a 200-day moving average of $448.10.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

