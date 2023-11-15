Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,012 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

