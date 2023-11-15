Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

