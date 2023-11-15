Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.9 %

BHP stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

