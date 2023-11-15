Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,627. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.68.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

