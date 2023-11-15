Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,360 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 410.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE LEG opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

