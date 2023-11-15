Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $119.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

