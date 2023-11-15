Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 17,884 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,588 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,957,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

