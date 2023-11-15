Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,498 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

