FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,819 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 530,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,042,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,151,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

