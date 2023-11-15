Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 831,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

