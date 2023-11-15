Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of AAR worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $14,520,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $67.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,633.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

