Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,277 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Granite Construction worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 4,527.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,181,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

