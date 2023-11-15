First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

IFV opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.