FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $355.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

