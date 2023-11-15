FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $459.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

