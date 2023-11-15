Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $129.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $413.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

