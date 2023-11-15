Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 339,647 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,450 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
