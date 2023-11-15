Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $498,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

